Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 8.22 pm July 16 2019, 8.22 pm

The sporting world experienced two exciting finals in the previous week which had celebrities and common people going crazy. Most celebrities made sure they were there to experience the games in person. One of them included Deepika Padukone at the Wimbledon final with her sister Anisha. Although it may seem a simple get together to anyone else it seems that their time together at the game meant much more to Deepika. The actress shared an Instagram post dedicated to Anisha's presence at the game, calling her a bundle of joy.

Deepika's sister Anisha, unlike her sister, has chosen to make her way into sports. She has played a variety of sports but her main focus is on golf. She aspires to represent India on an international platform through golf. She was inspired to make a career in sports by her father Prakash Padukone who is better known for his performance in badminton. Anisha is also a big fan of sportsperson Saina Nehwal. Deepika and Anisha have always been very close. The latter is a harsh critic of her sister's films and is very open about whether she likes her films or not.

Deepika Padukone next will be appearing in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor. It will mark her first film as a producer and the film will be releasing on January 10, 2020. She will also be appearing alongside hubby Ranveer Singh in the Kapil Dev biopic titled, '83. In the film, she will be playing Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil. It is being directed by Kabir Khan and will be releasing on April 10, 2020. She has also been confirmed to be reprising her role as Sara Unger in xXx 4. Looks like she is strapped in for a ride of exciting roles.