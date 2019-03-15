Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, Bollywood films work

The biggest film industries on the planet have a couple of tried and tested formulae for their films. On March 14, fashion magazine Vogue treated their followers to the perspectives of nine-stars from different nationalities. Each actor spoke of the way a typical film is perfected in their respective film industries. The list of women included our very own Deepika Padukone representing Bollywood. Besides her, were Scarlett Johansson, Lea Seydoux, Adesua Etomi, Eiza Gonzalez, Golshifteh Farahani, Elizabeth Debicki, Hera Hilmar and Angelababy.

Speaking about how Bollywood typically makes its films, Padukone said what we already knew. “Boy and girl meet. The minute they look at each other, there’s electricity; they fall in love and all of a sudden, the bad guy enters and he is ready to destroy their future. Part 1.” Was that sarcasm? We’re not sure, but Deepika sure found a funny side to it so…

Iceland’s Hera Hilmar spoke of the formula they use in films in her country, highlighting that there is usually “a lot of misery” and a lot of “existential crisis”, all of which is packaged in a set that showcases “beautiful nature and have great female characters.”

The stars went on to talk about their red carpet nightmares and tackling weirdo fans. At one point in the video, the celebs reveal a few special talents – some of them include touching their nose with their tongue. As for who they’d like to kiss on screen, Scarlett chose Penelope Cruz, while Adesua blushed while muttering Chris Hemworth and George Clooney’s names. Hera went for Angelina Jolie.

At the end of the video, it becomes clear that the stars are just like anyone else – like a normal person, who can be goofy, professional, and even hope for a dreamy on-screen kiss.