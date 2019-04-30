Deepika Padukone scores a perfect basket and hubby Ranveer Singh is impressed, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 10.00 pm April 30 2019, 10.00 pm

We all are well aware of the fact that Deepika Padukone, before becoming a successful Bollywood actor, was a national level badminton player. The Padmaavat actor has time and again impressed fans with her various skills. But did you guys know that she is one amazing basketball player as well? Even we didn’t, until now. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone just gave us a sneak peek into her basketball playing skills and, must say, she can nail the game like a pro!

In the clip shared by the actor, we could see her running towards the basket as she dribbled the ball. Deepika then threw the ball towards the basket in a swift motion and, bam! She scored a point! Padukone was sporting a black shirt and a black work out pants. She made the sport look so easy that, for a second, we felt like hitting the basketball court! She captioned the video saying, “All work and no play…… you get the drift!”

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram all work and no play.........you get the drift!👊🏽🏀⛹🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 30, 2019 at 3:38am PDT

Unsurprisingly, Deepika’s on-point basket skills wooed her better-half, Ranveer Singh, as well. The Gully Boy actor, just under Deepika’s post, wrote, “BALLIN.” We get the excitement, Ranveer!

Check out Ranveer Singh’s comment here:

Deepika Padukone is currently working on Chhapaak, a film based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. Coincidentally, while Deepika is flooring us with her basketball skills, it’s actually her hubby Ranveer Singh, who will be stepping into a sportsman’s shoes for his upcoming film. He will be seen as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, which chronicles India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup.