Deepika Padukone shares pee-ka-boo moment from a closet; everyone is waiting for Ranveer Singh’s comment

Social media PDA has become a new trend for celebs. They keep on commenting on the posts shared by their partner. While we talk about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ social media PDA, there’s one more couple who has been showing off their love for each other on the social media. Well, we are talking about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Recently, Deepika posted a picture of herself and now everyone is waiting for Ranveer’s comment on it.

pee-ka-boo...🤪 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Deepika has shared a pee-ka-boo moment from a closet, and her fans are now eagerly waiting for Ranveer Singh’s comment on it. Check out some of the comments on the post here:

Well, earlier Ranveer has commented on Deepika’s posts and vice-versa. Check out the posts here:

There have been a lot of reports about the two tying the knot this year in November. However, Deepika and Ranveer are yet to speak about their marriage.

Talking about their movies, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which is slated to release on December 28, 2018. Meanwhile Deepika currently has no films officially announced. There have been reports that the actress will be seen in a superwoman film which will be on the lines of Wonder Woman. But, we are awaiting an official announcement of it.