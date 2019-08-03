Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 12.09 pm August 03 2019, 12.09 pm

As much as we dot on our best friends, getting our leg pulled is also a part of it. And if they are keepers of your deepest and darkest secrets, getting embarrassed by the revelations comes handy too. And it’s no different for Deepika Padukone either. Recently her best friend, Sneha Ramchander, revealed something interesting about the actress on her website, and the disclosure would surely make her awkward. Sneha had a long anecdote for her in which she talked about a lot of things about the actress, a day ahead of Friendship’s Day.

Here's Sneha Ramchander's note for Deepika Padukone:

The note started with Deepika’s presence being compared to a ‘hot cup of cocoa’. It then went a step further, stressing on how one can happily co-exist with her in both ‘moments of silence and nothingness.’ The actress was also described as having ‘Undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment'. By the post, we also know how the Padmaavat girl is ‘so hyper-organised that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it.’

Sneha then addressed the best part that she had reserved for the last. The testimonial continued, "Do you know someone who will steal, I mean collect, miniature bottles of your favorite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them?" The actress can surely go to any limits for her friends, even if it means stealing, we mean collecting, things!

The BFF then concluded the post for her ‘Darling friend, D.P’ by saying how she has known her for 30 years! Well, we really learned something about the gorgeous lady.