As much as we dot on our best friends, getting our leg pulled is also a part of it. And if they are keepers of your deepest and darkest secrets, getting embarrassed by the revelations comes handy too. And it’s no different for Deepika Padukone either. Recently her best friend, Sneha Ramchander, revealed something interesting about the actress on her website, and the disclosure would surely make her awkward. Sneha had a long anecdote for her in which she talked about a lot of things about the actress, a day ahead of Friendship’s Day.
Here's Sneha Ramchander's note for Deepika Padukone:
Deepika Padukone's childhood friend Sneha Ramchander talkes about her ❤ . This is so sweet! Where can I get a friend like her😭 The fame and all didn't change her. In now a days it's a rare thing to have long lasting real friends ❤ . صديقة ديبيكا بادكون منذ الطفولة، سنيها رامشتاندر، تتحدث عن ديبيكا بمناسبة يوم الصداقة العالمي ❤ . "هل تعرف شخص وجوده يشعرك وكأنه عناق دافئ وكوب ساخن من الكاكاو؟ شخصا ما يمكنك الدردشة معه لساعات عديده والتعايش بسعاده في لحظات الصمت والعدم. شخص لديه عيون لطيفة بلا شك...نظرته تجعلك تشعر بأنه يتم العناية بك في تلك اللحظة. شخص مفرط بالتنظيم لدرجة ان من المرجح ان يكون اكثر شيء يمتلكه ذات قيمة هو صانع التسمية. هل تعرف شخصا يسرق، اقصد يجمع زجاجات الشامبو الصغيره المفضله لديك من الفنادق عندما تسافر، لانها تعلم بأنك تحبهم؟ انا اعرف! انا اعرف! هذه صديقتي العزيزه ديبي (ديبيكا) انه يوم سعيد للاصدقاء مثلنا مجربة وممتحنة لمده ٣٠ عاما (صداقتهم) انا احبك يا فتاة" . . صديقتها من ٣٠ سنة يعني تقريبا من يوم كان عمرهم ثلاث سنوات ،، الشهره ابدا ماغيرتها عليهم ❤ . . #deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #bollywood
The note started with Deepika’s presence being compared to a ‘hot cup of cocoa’. It then went a step further, stressing on how one can happily co-exist with her in both ‘moments of silence and nothingness.’ The actress was also described as having ‘Undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment'. By the post, we also know how the Padmaavat girl is ‘so hyper-organised that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it.’
Sneha then addressed the best part that she had reserved for the last. The testimonial continued, "Do you know someone who will steal, I mean collect, miniature bottles of your favorite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them?" The actress can surely go to any limits for her friends, even if it means stealing, we mean collecting, things!
The BFF then concluded the post for her ‘Darling friend, D.P’ by saying how she has known her for 30 years! Well, we really learned something about the gorgeous lady.
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the movie '83 with hubby Ranveer Singh. She will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.Read More