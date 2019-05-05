Deepika Padukone stylishly heads to the Met Gala 2019, Prabal Gurung's throwback is all you need today!

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 11.33 am May 05 2019, 11.33 am

You, of course, remember how Deepika Padukone turned heads at last year's Met Gala as she appeared on the red carpet wearing a fiery, red thigh-high slit outfit designed by Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung. Last year, the theme of the occasion was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and both, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's respective glam avatars, got us talking. Moving on, we are only some hours away from a fresh chapter of the 2019 edition of the Met Gala. On Saturday night, Padukone left for New York.

Our paparazzi spotted her creating quite a denim splash as she was clicked at the Mumbai airport. The Padmaavat actor wore a denim jumpsuit. The sobriety in her look was complemented by the bright Rani Pink coloured stilettos she picked! She definitely is all set for the style blast. We also saw Dippy happily posing with a policeman!

As we gear up to catch her upping the glamour quotient soon, Prabal Gurung has shared a sweet throwback from last year's Met Gala! It has Deepika Padukone, accompanied by Diane Kruger, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Hailee Steinfeld among others, taking a snack break. In her red carpet look, she is seen indulging in a luscious grape!

Deepika is having a fulfilling time professionally. She is presently working on Chhapaak, the biopic of an acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal which features her in the lead. She, along with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey, was spotted shooting in Delhi, before she made her way back to the bay.