image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 05 2018, 10.55 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentLaxmi Agarwalmeghna gulzarVicky Kaushal
nextFake Akshay Kumar video goes viral but here's the real deal
ALSO READ

Alia Bhatt misses Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet and we know why

Will Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt work again? Karan Johar has the answer

World Animal Day: Sidharth Malhotra has a jumbo request