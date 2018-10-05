Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next

After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone seemed to be on a break, kind of. While she had a film with Irfan Khan directed by Vishal Bhardwaj in her kitty, but it had to be put on hold, owing to Irfan’s illness. Apart from this, there was no confirmation of Deepika signing off in any film. Rumour had it that she was taking a break for the preparations of her grand wedding with Ranveer Singh due in November (though that isn't confirmed either). But now we have some details on the leggy lass’ next project.

Reports suggest that Deepika is collaborating with Meghna Gulzar for her next project narrating the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Meghna Gulzar’s last film Raazi with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal was a superhit and now she is gearing up for her next venture.

Further, we have also learnt that Deepika will also be producing this film. A report in Mumbai Mirror quotes Deepika, “When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer.”

Laxmi, 15 then, suffered an acid attack in 2005 after which she filed a PIL seeking a total ban on the sale of acid. In 2013, Supreme Court ruled in her favour.