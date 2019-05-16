Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her rule the red carpet?

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 5.17 pm May 16 2019, 5.17 pm

The 2019 chapter of the Cannes Film Festival has already begun. The gala event kickstarted on 14th May and will continue till 25th May. Through the span of these ten days, the best of cinema across the globe will be showcased in France's Cannes. Popular stars, directors and other artists will make their presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival. With this, the Cannes Red Carpet becomes a major point of attraction throughout the festival. The Cocktail babe, Deepika Padukone, will be sashaying down the red carpet and turning heads on May 16th in a Peter Dundas ensemble.

A while ago, Deepika posted a picture on her IG which saw her passport and her fans got instantly excited as finally, the leggy lass had left for the French Riveria. Now, after a few hours, we've got our hands on Deepika's photo where we see her at Nice Côte d'Azur airport, France. Opting for a comfy look, DP is seen going the denim-on-denim way. We also loved the red heels of the actor which breaks the monotony of her overall look.

Have a look at the pictures featuring Deepika Padukone straight from the airport below:

Last year, Deepika's pink gown from Ashi Studios was quite a hit. As per a report on a leading entertainment portal, the actor has decided to pick a customised outfit by Peter Dundas for her Cannes appearance this year. Peter happens to be the man behind Beyonce's unforgettable golden Grammy look in 2017, which also happened to be his first solo design under his own brand name. If his designs meet Deepika's grace and charm, it might just turn out to be a treat for the fashion police across the globe!

Waiting with bated breath for Deepika's look from Cannes 2019, are you?