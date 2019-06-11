Deepika Padukone turns into a perfect swan during her pilate session, watch video

Divya Ramnani June 11 2019, 1.07 pm June 11 2019, 1.07 pm

Acting chops and poise apart, if there’s anything else about the stunning Deepika Padukone that drives us crazy, it has to be her super toned and flexible bod. Deepika, who made her big debut with Om Shanti Om, has, time and again, managed to shell out some major fitness goals for all her fans. Recently, the 33-year-old actor’s gym trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, took to her Instagram account and gave us a sneak peek into the Piku star’s intense Pilate session and we are in awe!

In the clip, a super focused Deepika Padukone could be seen performing the Cadillac swan in her white bralette, black yoga pants and a bun. Deepika looked radiant as always, however, it was her style that left us impressed. The dimpled girl not only nailed the workout like a pro, but she pulled it off with utmost grace. Kudos to such dedication, Deepika!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s workout video here:

In the past, the actor shared a series of pictures from her workout sessions, which had us all drooling over her beauty. In the images, Deepika was sporting a pink sports vest along with black tight pants and they appeared to be from her post-workout session. If these pictures don’t make you hit the gym, we don’t know what else will!

Check out all the workout pictures shared by Deepika Padukone here:

View this post on Instagram 👊🏽 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 13, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT