Entertainment

Michelle Obama, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch to fight each other on the dodgeball field

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone turns into a perfect swan during her pilate session, watch video

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
83BollywoodChhapaakDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone FitnessEntertainmentFitnesslifestyleranveer singh
nextAmitabh Bachchan’s hacked Twitter account invites some hilarious reactions

within