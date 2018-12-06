image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone ups the heat with her latest photoshoot for GQ

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone ups the heat with her latest photoshoot for GQ

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 06 2018, 11.12 pm
back
bikiniBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentGQMagazine CoverPhotoshoot
nextRanveer Singh keeps saying that he has landed the most gorgeous woman, reveals Sara Ali Khan
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra to be crowned the Sexiest Asian Woman

Deepika Padukone accepts the olive branch, follows Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list: Salman Khan is at the top, Virat Kohli gives him tough competition