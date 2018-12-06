Deepika Padukone ups the heat with her latest photoshoot for GQ

Talk about how hot one can be! Deepika Padukone, just a couple of days ago, made for the most stunning bride as she tied the knot with long-time beau, Ranveer Singh. From Sabyasachi Mukherjee's wedding saree to the one that her mother picked from Bengaluru's Angadi Galleria, everything she wore only enhanced her charm; so much that we couldn't turn our eyes off. But hey, move on already! She has dropped her pictures from her latest photoshoot with GQ.

In her white bikini, the actor oozes hotness. It's December and yet the temperature just got hotter! *Wink* As GQ rightly said, it's been the year of Deepika Padukone. In their list of 100 top celebrities, Deepika ranks 4. No wonder she graced their 10th-anniversary cover. We also got our hands on pictures wherein she poses in black and blue, and slays it as usual. Isn't this woman pure love?

It's been a busy month for Deepika so far, with all the planning that obviously resulted in much grandeur. With Ranveer awaiting the release of Simmba, we don't know when they fly for their honeymoon. Besides, Deepika's other projects should hit the floor soon. Just keep giving us glimpses!