Deepika Padukone wants Ranveer Singh to stop with his outrageous clothes

Ranveer Singh has always been paparazzi’s favourite with his mad attires. Whether it’s a neon jacket or a flashy silver puff jacket, this man can carry anything. But guess what? It’s not just us, beau Deepika Padukone too is fed up of his quirky fashion sense.

Deepika Padukone attended Neha Dhupia’s talk show Vogue BFF with little sister Anisha Padukone. The source also told Mid-Day that on a show’s segment titled 'Scary Spice or Platter of Punishment' Deepika was asked about the one thing Ranveer should "stop doing" - her response was quick and pretty epic. She quipped, "Stop doing outrageous clothes". The source added, “Deepika good-naturedly poked fun at his flamboyant style of dressing. After her answer Anisha and Neha burst out laughing.” Looks like Ranveer has been listening to his ladylove, given his extremely safe fashion choices recently, whether it be his airport or street style.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been rumoured to be dating since they starred together in Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela. While Bollywood actresses are conventionally known to dominate the fashion world, here we have Ranveer Singh who proves to be a fashion rule breaker in the best way with his quirky dressing style.

Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Deepika was asked what the best thing about Ranveer’s company is. To this, the actress revealed, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."​