Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 6.04 pm June 27 2019, 6.04 pm

After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite once again for Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. In the flick, Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika is said to essay the role of his wife - Romi Bhatia. That being said, in a recent interview with a leading publication, Deepika was quizzed about what sportsperson she would love to play on the celluloid. Deepika's reply to the question was kind of expected and a sweet one.

In conversation with Bombay Times, the actress spoke about how she wants to play her father Prakash Padukone on the big screen. She said, "I understand the gender issue (smiles). But if I had to play a sportsperson, then it would be him or any sports legend from that era. That’s because of what they achieved in the circumstances, within the limited exposure and knowledge versus the kind of funds, facilities and visibility available to athletes today. But in spite of all that, to achieve that greatness and legendary status is commendable. Our yesteryear athletes inspire me."

We do feel that Deepika is quite an apt choice to play Prakash Padukone on the silver screen as before being an actress, DP had pursued a career in professional badminton. Prakash Padukone is a former Indian badminton player. He was ranked as World No. 1 in 1980 and has been awarded Arjuna award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982.