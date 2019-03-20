image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
English
Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Are you listening, Leonardo DiCaprio? Deepika Padukone wants to be your Rose in Titanic!

back
Deepika PadukoneEntertainmenthollywoodLeonardo DiCaprioTitanic
nextVarun Dhawan spotted like the casual boss he is

within