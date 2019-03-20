Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone last impressed us with her remarkable performance in Padmaavat that hit the big screens over a year ago. Now, the superstar is all set to step into the shoes of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, for her next which is titled Chhapaak. That being said, the leggy lass of Bollywood recently grabbed a lot of attention for adding glam to Vogue's April issue. The main highlight of the mag was Deepika sharing the cover with Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson of Avengers: Endgame fame and South Korean actor and photographer Bae Doona.

On Wednesday, Vogue teased fans with a brand new video which features Deepika Padukone answering 73 quick questions. Deepika gave a lot of insights worth noting. Right from confessing that her all-time favourite film is Mr. India, her fashion inspo is Audrey Hepburn and Padmaavat being the most challenging film of her career. DP was at her candid best. But there was one reply that was rather interesting. The interviewer asked, "If you could go back and star in any film, what would it be and why?" Deepika was quick to answer, "Titanic, to work with Leonardo DiCaprio." So, Deepika wants to be Rose! We've already imagined Deepika striking the iconic Titanic pose with Jack!

Talking about her next Chhapaak, reportedly, the actor will not sport one but three looks, all different from each other, in the film. Earlier, in an interaction, director Meghna spoke about Deepika saying, “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika.” Meanwhile, apart from acting, Deepika is also co-producing the film.