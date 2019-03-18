Deepika Padukone was a 'tomboy' in her childhood, reveals Ujjala Padukone

One of the most loved movie stars in the country, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her post-marital bliss and often shares moments from her life on social media. Her name might be synonymous with success today, but her route to reach the top of her game was not an easy task. At every stage of life, the actor has had her parents Ujjala Padukone and Prakash Padukone standing by her as her source of strength. More than her daddy, DP is often spotted with her mommy dearest and the two are one such mother-daughter duo who never fails to leave us in awe with their cuteness. In a recent interview with Firstpost, the two got candid about their warm camaraderie and Ujjala also took a trip down the memory lane to share many interesting anecdotes from her daughter’s childhood.

The doting mother threw light on how Deepika was as a child and revealed that she was totally different from what she is now. “She was a tomboy, hyperactive until she was about 4 or 5. She sobered down when Anisha was born and then she became very motherly and very responsible. Whenever there were quarrels between the two, Deepika used to always get the firing and then I used to realise that it was actually the younger one to be blamed,” Ujjala said as the two had a hearty laugh.

On the other hand, Deepika credited her mom for being the backbone in the family and revealed that everything she expects from her husband Ranveer Singh, comes from her mother. “We were all her priority. She allowed us to pursue our passion and, at the same time, disciplined all of us."

"Today if Ranveer says ‘my wife expects us to be home at a certain time, go to bed at a certain time’— all those things come from her," she added.