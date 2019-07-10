Priyanka Kaul July 10 2019, 7.31 pm July 10 2019, 7.31 pm

When it comes to Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, it's among one of those films that shall always hold a special place in everyone’s heart. The movie brought out the best of Ranbir Kapoor as an actor and became etched in our memory. His muse, which was portrayed by Nargis Fakhri, played the character of Heer Kaul and we’d accepted her as it is. But what if we tell you, Deepika Padukone was the original choice of the character of Heer? As unbelievable as it sounds, it is indeed true!

It was on Deepika Padukone’s recently launched website that the director made this interesting revelation. His quote from the website read, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes that looked as if they know. None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew.”

Check out Imtiaz Ali's post on Deepika Padukone's website here: