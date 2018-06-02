Deepika Padukone's airport style should be bookmarked by girls ASAP

Depika Padukone is surely a busy-bee these days. She has been wrapping up a lot of her professional commitments after her last film, Padmaavat’s release. The leggy lass has been shooting for advertisements for few high-profile brands she endorses. And she had recently flown down to New York to shot for the cover of fashion magazines. Post which, she is back in the city.

On Saturday, Deepika returned to the country looking stylish AF. Dressed in a black top paired along with a high-waist blue denim, the actress looked radiant as she paired her look with a black leather jacket. However, the highlight of her look was the tint of pink pout.

Here, check out the photos:

We loved how Deepika made an impact at the airport with her basic and casual clothing. Deepika was to start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s film after the release of her last film, Padmaavat. However, due to her back injury and Irrfan Khan’s health, the film was postponed.

There are also reports of Deepika tying the knot with her long-time beau Ranveer Singh by the end of this year. Sources close to the couple have informed leading dailies that the wedding will take place in November

Well, let's wait and watch!