Deepika Padukone's Bangalore reception look trolled, compared to Anushka Sharma

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s destination wedding has been the talk of the town for over a week now. The married couple threw their first ever wedding reception in Bangalore on Thursday and must say the two looked royal from tip to toe. While the groom, Ranveer Singh chose a heavy embroidered sherwani by Rohit Bal, Deepika looked majestic in a silk saree gifted by her mom and styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

But, the internet has a different take on Deepika’s look from the grand reception. Right from the bride’s pure silk saree, choker neckpiece, the tight bun, the oh-so-prominent maang mein sindoor, DPs look has been compared to that of Anushka Sharma’s look from her Delhi reception.

Trolls in the comment section are also seen saying that why has ace designer Sabyaschi created a dull ensemble for Deepika and a fabulous one for Anushka? Well, that’s not it as we’ve got our hands on another picture wherein Deepika's reception saree and even her blouse bears uncanny resemblance to Kangana Ranaut's Sabyasachi outfit that she wore at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception. Have a look:

Did you like Deepika’s look from her Bengaluru reception? Let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to in.com for any and all things #DeepVeer.