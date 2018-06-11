Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for father Prakash Padukone is endearing

It was ace badminton player Prakash Padukone's birthday yesterday and how can his successful daughter, Deepika Padukone, not make it special? We aren't talking about the lavish birthday gifts that she gave it to her father, but we are talking about the sweet post that she made it on Instagram.

Sharing a picture from her childhood in which she is seen nicely seated on her father's lap with Prakash Padukone beaming with joy, Deepika shared a very heart-warming birthday wish for her daddy dearest.

Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone have always set an example with the strong bond that they share. We still remember the letter penned by Prakash Padukone which was recited by the lady at an award function that left everyone with teary eyes. Such is the bond that this father-daughter duo shares.

We wish Prakash Padukone a belated happy birthday.

