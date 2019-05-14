Deepika Padukone's definition of a push up will make you go ROFL!

Nikita Thakkar May 14 2019, 12.47 pm May 14 2019, 12.47 pm

Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest celebs in the industry today. But hey, it takes blood and sweat to stay that fit. Giving up on cravings and being regular at the gym, she has to be diligent to maintain her hot figure. But sometimes, mishaps do happen! Like recently, Deepika slipped and had a great fall while working out. Don't worry she is fine, but it gave rise a rather funny story. It led to Deepika inventing a different kind of push-up.

The leggy lass took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the gym. In the caption of one of the images, she wrote about the one push-up that she accidentally pulled. She slipped and had to lift herself up making use of her arms and claim that the move was her version of a push-up. LOL!

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 13, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 👊🏽 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 13, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT

Deepika is currently in New York, probably complying to work commitments.

But she's also taking time out to make personal visits. While she is in the big apple, she paid a visit to Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. It was only recently that Neetu Singh shared pictures with Deepika visiting them even as Kapoor is undergoing treatment for cancer for almost a year.

Check out Neetu's post below:

From New York, Deepika is expected to fly to France to attend the Cannes Films Festival 2019. It will be Deepika's third year at the Cannes and we are hoping she will put her best fashion foot forward.

We are waiting...