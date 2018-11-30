Deepika Padukone’s fans label her 'most beautiful bride', get royally trolled

After their resplendent wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are out and about giving us some major couple goals. The two of them have been gracing our timelines with their drool-worthy pictures, leaving us waiting for more. Talking about Deepika, the actor looked dead drop gorgeous in all her wedding avatars - be it the pre-wedding rituals, the wedding ceremonies or the reception. For the same, Deepika Padukone’s fans took to Twitter and trended the tag #WorldsMostBeautifulBride as a token of love.

Can't believe that I'm born in the time where I can see the most beautiful bride of the world getting married 💓@deepikapadukone #WorldsMostBeautifulBride #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/9PWw9oKpdo — Ladkiwale💓/DPfanSourav😎 (@DPfanSourav) November 29, 2018

However, this didn’t go well with the fans of Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, as well as the neutrals and a lot of them, opposed the trend by calling it paid PR stunt. The same bunch of people took to Twitter to mock the trend and express their love for their own faves.

No @deepikapadukone you are better than this idiotic paid trend around WORLDS MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE. Please fire your PR team for showing this utter lack of grace. Which you personally have tons of. (Drat, what a downfall) — richa singh (@richa_singh) November 30, 2018

WOW why blame the fans of turning a wedding into a competition when their idol itself does paid trend like #WorldsMostBeautifulBride 🤦 — Atru (@atraychoudhury) November 29, 2018

My angel was and will always be#WorldsMostBeautifulBride pic.twitter.com/Fvg5dLl9GO — Perfect Mess💫 (@_amat_ulla_) November 29, 2018

Every bride is beautiful in her own way. Instead of doing stupid hashtags like #WorldsMostBeautifulBride, her fans shud tweet: @deepikapadukone Pls fire your Stylist or Makeup. People praising this Oily make up n Oily hair are blind. 😑 pic.twitter.com/5RM8hX8DbH — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) November 29, 2018

yikes what is this #WorldsMostBeautifulBride paid trend? next level tacky — aaradhya bachchants (@hydariangray) November 29, 2018

We are not sure about the paid PR part, but it’s sad to see some true fans facing the wrath in return of love. Having said that, each bride is the most bride beautiful in her own way and there shouldn’t be any comparisons but sigh, comparisons are bound to take place in tinsel town.