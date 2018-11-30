Deepika Padukone’s fans label her 'most beautiful bride', get royally trolled

After their resplendent wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are out and about giving us some major couple goals. The two of them have been gracing our timelines with their drool-worthy pictures, leaving us waiting for more. Talking about Deepika, the actor looked dead drop gorgeous in all her wedding avatars - be it the pre-wedding rituals, the wedding ceremonies or the reception. For the same, Deepika Padukone’s fans took to Twitter and trended the tag #WorldsMostBeautifulBride as a token of love.
However, this didn’t go well with the fans of Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, as well as the neutrals and a lot of them, opposed the trend by calling it paid PR stunt. The same bunch of people took to Twitter to mock the trend and express their love for their own faves.
We are not sure about the paid PR part, but it’s sad to see some true fans facing the wrath in return of love. Having said that, each bride is the most bride beautiful in her own way and there shouldn’t be any comparisons but sigh, comparisons are bound to take place in tinsel town.