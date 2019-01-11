Deepika Padukone’s fight against depression to now inspire children

Deepika Padukone, is, undoubtedly one of the most successful Bollywood celebs in today’s time. The actor has many blockbuster films and a huge fan-following to her name. Having said that, being a public figure is not a cake-walk as it comes with its own demerits and Deepika’s case is no different. The Padmaavat actor has had her own shares of ups and downs. It was in the year 2014 that Deepika Padukone revealed she was diagnosed with depression and has been dealing with it ever since. Padukone leaves no stone unturned to spread awareness about the same. Now, her inspiring story has made its way to a children’s book titled ‘The Dot That Went For A Walk’ that has been penned down by Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta and Sarada Akkineni.

The book will highlight the stories of 51 successful Indian women as it aims to introduce the concept of ‘Women Power’ to the upcoming generation. Its co-author, Lakshmi Nambiar, disclosed that Deepika Padukone is aware of this book and the actor will also be a part of its launch event. In an interview to a news daily, the writer said, “From the acting community, Deepika emerged as a unanimous choice. When we dug deeper, we found that what inspired them about her is her honesty and willingness to talk about her vulnerabilities. By sharing her journey bravely with the world, she showed the younger generation that a healthy dialogue is needed as much on mental fitness as on physical fitness.” Now that’s a huge feat, Deepika!

As a part of spreading awareness, Deepika runs an NGO called ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation,’ that aims to reduce the all the taboo surrounding depression and encourages people suffering from it to come out and talk about the same. Such a proud moment for our dimpled girl!