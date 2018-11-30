Deepika Padukone’s ivory and gold ensemble was a result of massive 16,000 man hours

The DeepVeer wedding has been hitting the headlines ever since it got announced and fans across the world rejoiced the day Ranveer and Deepika got hitched. Their official wedding pictures broke the internet and their fans went gaga over the grandeur that it was. Bride, Deepika Padukone served some sharp looks, all thanks to her sartorial choices.

From her traditional South Indian gold Kanjeevarams to Banarasi Resham work to an elaborate embroidered Lehenga, Deepika has preferred red and ivory for her wedding as well as the reception events. For her Mumbai reception, the actor opted for the designer duo, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

The designer duo took to Instagram and revealed all time and efforts that went into the making of her gold and ivory ensemble. Deepika was seen donning a royal gold zardosi lehenga topped with a resham blouse which was all about floral motifs and huge pearl tassels along with the combination of a multi-tiered floral necklace in rose cuts and heavy geometric earrings in pearls, polkis and gold.

In the video, it can be seen how her whole outfit was managed together and hand embroidered with ton sur ton thread embroidery by women artisans all the way from Lucknow and it took around 16,000 man hours to create the royal ensemble for the royal couple, DeepVeer.

Well, the massive efforts didn’t go in vain as the newlyweds looked absolutely marvellous in their respective colour-coordinated ensembles.