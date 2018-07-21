Deepika Padukone's 'knotty' dress is a pure turn on

Deepika Padukone is like a breath of fresh air whenever she steps out and Friday night was no different. The actress opted for some downtime with her friends and headed to a popular Asian restaurant in the celebrity hotspot of Bandra. The actress was nothing short of radiant. She looked effortlessly stylish in a black and white striped dress with a blue knot that comfortably took her style quotient a few notches higher. She paired the dress with spotless white kicks and her brightest smile.

Her gorgeous dress and smile apart, let's take a moment to point out how Deepika's hair is always on point. Her simple, fuss-free blow-dry is a work of art in these Mumbai monsoons. She let her dress and flawless hair do all the talking as she opted for zero jewellery besides a pair of statement gold arm candy.

Deepika, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavat, is currently without a film in hand. While she has been picky about the projects she signs, her next film with Vishal Bhardwaj has seen a setback of sorts. The film is delayed after co-star Irrfan Khan was hit with the big C. There may be no film in her kitty as of now, but Padmavat did make her the reigning queen of the box office.