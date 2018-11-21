Deepika Padukone's Konkani wedding saree was a gift from her mom, Sabya sachchi bolta hai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding details have sent the entire nation into a tizzy. Treating us with a pleasant surprise, the couple bombarded the internet with several new photos from their wedding on Tuesday and we can’t stop gushing about how cute the two are. The moment the wedding pictures were out, it was assumed that the exquisite outfits of the pair were designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. But wait, the designer just revealed an important fact about the same!

Deepika did wear the designer label for her Sindhi wedding, but her Konkani wedding saree did not belong to Sabyasachi’s collection. The designer took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday to reveal the fact that the Konkani saree was a gift to bride Deepika by her mother Ujjala Padukone. The saree was handpicked from Angadi Galleria in Bengaluru and was given to Sabyasachi for more work.

DeepVeer tied the knot as per South Indian rituals on November 14 and as per Sindhi traditions on November 15.

Today (November 21), the two will be celebrating their first wedding reception in Bengaluru, in the presence of their family and friends. The couple will be hosting another grand reception in Mumbai on November 28.