image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 05 2018, 12.37 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentLaxmi AgarwalNirbhaya case
nextRanveer Singh and Sara Sampaio's magazine cover is as good as it gets
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar drives away his mid-week blues with his 'new friend'

Evergreen Anil Kapoor's fitness regime looks mean

Akshay Kumar cycles handsfree in Jaisalmer, but there's a warning!