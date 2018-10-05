Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

‘He threw acid on my face, not on my dreams’, once said acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Her words are enough to signify her courage. A movie based on her life is now in the making with Deepika Padukone taking the lead. But before we see the celluloid version of her life, here’s her real story.

Laxmi, was just 15 when she suffered the assault. She loves music and in order to make money for her music classes, Laxmi, a daughter of a cook, took up a job at a nearby bookshop. One morning in April 2005, while she was headed to the bookshop, a man threw a beer bottle filled with acid on her face. The man was a family friend who had been stalking Laxmi for more than a year. She refused his proposal and paid the price in the form of an acid attack.

In one of the earlier interviews with Indian Express, Laxmi had narrated, “I had always wanted to be a singer or a kathak dancer, but my father was a cook and we didn’t have enough money for lessons. When I took up the job, I thought I’d put some money aside to learn music. The day before the incident, I had spoken to the didi who conducted the music classes. I was supposed to attend my first lesson the next day. That day never came.”

After the attack, Laxmi was cooked up in hospital for three months and feared to look in the mirror. More than 7 surgeries down and more to go, Laxmi is yet to get back to normal. But her courage to fight never faded. A year after the attack, she filed a PIL in court to get a permanent ban on acid sale. The case went on for years until 2013, when Supreme Court ruled in her favour. But another girl had lost her soul then! It was in the wake of Nirbhaya rape case that Supreme Court heard Laxmi’ plea.

A ray of hope came in her life when she found a partner in Alok Dixit and had a baby girl named Pihu in 2014. Alok and Laxmi had together founded an NGO, Chhanv Foundation, to help acid attack survivors. Unfortunately, the two have separated now owing to differences and Laxmi has received Pihu’s custody.

Meanwhile, Laxmi has been an inspirations to tons of people out there. For her courage, she even received the International Women of Courage Award by the former US First Lady Michelle Obama. She has walked ramps and even hosted a show. Yet her struggles have not come to an end. Laxmi was recently in the news when she gave out an interview saying she is finding it difficult to get a job and meet the ends. A beautician by profession, she is unable to find a job because parlours fear that her distorted face will scare off customers.

“I am educated till the 10th standard, but am a trained beautician and can communicate well. But my face becomes a hurdle when I ask for any job at any beauty parlour, as they say customers will get scared of my looks. I applied at a call centre and told them that the customers wouldn’t see my face, but they replied that ‘to get a job, I need to have a face to begin with’,” her recent quote read. Akshay Kumar came forward to support and donated Rs 5 lakh to her. Is that enough?

We hope the film does some good to her.