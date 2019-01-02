Deepika Padukone's mantra for 2019 is being ‘unique’

New year, new resolutions! Yep, it’s that time of the year when everyone, including celebrities, look forward to starting on a fresh note. As various Bollywood celebs have been sending New Year greetings to their fans, they have also revealed about their New Year resolutions. Talking about Deepika Padukone, 2018 was a memorable year for the actor. She delivered a blockbuster like Padmaavat and got married to her longtime beau, Ranveer Singh. Now, her resolutions for the year 2019 seems to be full of ambitions.

The Tamasha actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of three pillows with something written on each. One had ‘Unique’, the second one had ‘Harmony’ and the third pillow had ‘Well-Being’ engraved on it. Well, looks the actor has planned her 2019 to be unique and full of harmony and well-being, towards her. Inspiring, isn’t it?

We also had her hubby, Ranveer Singh, at his romantic best as the actor left a very loving comment under her resolution post. Haye, we are melting! The couple has recently jetted off to an undisclosed destination for their honeymoon.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will soon start the shooting of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor – Laxmi Agarwal. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.