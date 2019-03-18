Bollywood Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family wanted to throw her out of the house Rushabh Dhruv March 18 2019, 8.44 pm March 18 2019, 8.44 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November last year. The two have been setting couple goals ever since then. From celebrating the success of Simmba together to Ranveer being by Deepika’s side when her wax statue was unveiled in London, #DeepVeer surely makes for a couple we look up to. But apart from hubby Ranveer Singh, other strong pillars who are part of Padmaavat actress' life are The Padukone's. Time and again, we have seen her chilling with her mom and the two ladies shower mom-daughter goals. Deepika, in a recent interview with Firstpost, confessed that the guiding force behind her impeccable success in the movie business is her mom Ujjala Padukone. The two women got candid in the interview and took a walk down memory lane by sharing many interesting anecdotes.

In the same interview, Deepika Padukone’s mother jokingly discussed when her husband and two daughters wanted to throw her out of the house because of her parenting style. Ujjala said, " My dad with his British boarding school background was a very disciplined person, so I grew up with strict rules that I didn’t know I was unconsciously borrowing from! I have been like a strict headmistress. I am sure there have been times when they (her husband and daughters) have wanted to throw me out of the house.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ujjala Padukone (@ujjalapadukone) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:51am PST

DP's darling mom also spoke about how the leggy lass was a tomboy and totally different from what she is now. “She was a tomboy, hyperactive until she was about 4 or 5. She sobered down when Anisha was born and then she became very motherly and very responsible.” “Whenever there were quarrels between the two, Deepika used to always get the firing and then I used to realise that it was actually the younger one to be blamed,” Ujjala added.