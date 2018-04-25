Deepika Padukone’s Namaste steals the spotlight at the Time 100 Gala

Padmavat star Deepika Padukone was recently awarded a huge honour. She made her way to the list of Time 100 Most Influential people of 2018, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, and Oprah Winfrey. On April 24, Deepika attended the Time Gala in New York City and stunned the world with her very desi greeting - a Namaste.

Once the red carpet, Deepika was all smiles and greeted the attendees with folded hands – the Namaste posture. The greeting is said to have grabbed all the limelight with fans hailing for choosing the gesture on an international platform. The actress arrived at the gala in an ivory coloured Anamika Khanna dress with a cape. The actress completed her look with a maroon lipstick and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

As she took the stage and spoke about her depression and her struggles with it, someone from the audience was heard shouting, “You’re so beautiful!” to which Deepika replied, “Thank you!” before she began her speech. During the ceremony, Deepika even posed for pictures with her Hollywood manager and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

In his write up for Time magazine, Vin Diesel said, “She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world." Deepika was approached by Vin Diesel for a role in the Fast and Furious series by unfortunately her schedules failed to match. She has, however, starred in Diesel’s xXx 3.

Deepika’s next project is currently on hold as her co-star, Irrfan Khan undergoes treatment abroad and filming will only begin once he returns.