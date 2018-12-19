Bollywood Deepika Padukone’s next gets its title and a leading man too Murtuza Nullwala December 19 2018, 1.10 pm December 19 2018, 1.10 pm

Deepika Padukone, who impressed us with her performance in Padmaavat this year, is all set to play a real-life character once again in her next. The actress will be seen in a biopic of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. There were reports that Rajkummar Rao has been roped in to play the lead opposite Deepika Padukone, but now according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it is Vikrant Massey who will star opposite the actress in the movie.

Vikrant has been a part of movies like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, etc. He has also made a mark in the digital world with web series like Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful. Talking about roping in Vikrant, Meghna said, “The cast is slowly coming together. Vikrant is somebody I’ve wanted to work with since Raazi, after seeing him in A Death in the Gunj. In the film he plays a North Indian boy who used to be a professional before he decided to become an actor, then, started a campaign against acid violence which is how he came to meet Laxmi in real life. I speak for both Deepika and myself when I say that we are both really excited to have Vikrant play this part.”

Well, the film has got its lead actor and also its title. Earlier, the makers were planning to title the film as Gandhak which is the Hindi word for sulphuric acid but later they opted for Chhapaak which means sound of a splash. Meghna explains, “The latter spoke to me strongly and resonated with everyone I bounced it off as it conveys that the film is about acid violence almost immediately and quite effortlessly.”

The movie will start rolling in March next year, but the prosthetics tests are currently going on. Megha reveals, “There are different looks in the film because of the several stages of facial reconstruction. Luckily, we have great technical talent on board.”

Deepika Padukone is not just acting in Chhapaak but is also turning a producer with it. We are surely looking forward to Deepika’s performance in the film.