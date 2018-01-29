Deepika Padukones parents are immensely proud of her performance in Padmaavat

The name might have changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat but Deepika Padukone was the true queen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama. Her performance as Rani Padmavati has been widely appreciated by both audience and critics alike including her parents.

Deepika told the press at an event in Mumbai last night that, "My parents are immensely proud. I saw that pride on their face. Mom and dad made a video call after their screening finished late at night and I was in my pyjama and going to bed. So for them, they just saw the film and then me. So, their expression was like, 'Is she our daughter?' I saw their expression and they were both brimming and glowing with pride." Deepika is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala.

"Padmaavat" has reportedly collected over Rs. 80 crore at the box office within just three days of its release. And, in the international markets too, the film is performing well. I'm not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth-shattering,” Deepika earlier told PTI.

The film saw a lot of the violent protests throughout the northern states before its release. "You know, my parents never once had asked me if they should come and live with me during that whole phase because they were confident about the fact that I can handle this. That is my spirit that is how we (my sister and I) have been brought up. We have learnt that what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong," Deepika told IANS.

Talking about playing the role of Rani Padmavati, the actress said, "Playing the character fascinated me about how her personality is very relevant in the present time. She is like me -- a strong, intelligent and elegant woman... And when I played her on-screen, I saw a little bit of myself there. But her character was so deep, she is a queen who doesn't speak very much but conveys everything in her way. That was a challenge to play."

Padmaavat was Deepika’s third collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also co-actor Ranveer Singh. After a lot of hue and cry the film saw the light of the day on January 25 and has been successfully running at the theatres since then.