One of the most loved couples of the tinsel town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have given us goals now and then. While Ranveer displays his love for the lady with small gestures like commenting on her posts like a lover boy, the actress too knows how to spoil her man. Deepika recently shared a heartwarming post on her social media, where she is holding hands with Singh.
While what makes it special is that the picture features just the hands of the two actors and the note shared along with it blends in so well, making it even more special. She highlights how the act of holding hand is ‘some kind of complex simplicity’ and the act signifies ‘so much by doing so little.’ And we can’t agree more!
Check out Deepika’s post here:
There’s something so real about holding hands,some kind of complex simplicity,saying so much by doing so little...X
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Recently, Ranveer Singh’s grew a year older, and the actress had shared a throwback picture of Singh, who looked like an adorable baby. She was all praise for her hubby as she called him ‘Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent’ and the list goes on. The post gets cuter as she called him ‘my child, my infant, my pineapple’.
Here’s the delightful birthday post:
And of course, there was a cake!
Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you...❤️
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Sometimes,you can have your cake & eat it too!!!😋🍰🌈 #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Ranveer and Deepika will be sharing the screen space in their upcoming movie '83, which has gone on the floors. The movie releases on April 10, 2020. Deepika was roped in to play the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. This will be the first movie of the couple together after the got married in last year in November.The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, based on the real life of acid attack survivor Laxmi. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.