Priyanka Kaul July 10 2019, 9.29 am July 10 2019, 9.29 am

One of the most loved couples of the tinsel town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have given us goals now and then. While Ranveer displays his love for the lady with small gestures like commenting on her posts like a lover boy, the actress too knows how to spoil her man. Deepika recently shared a heartwarming post on her social media, where she is holding hands with Singh.

While what makes it special is that the picture features just the hands of the two actors and the note shared along with it blends in so well, making it even more special. She highlights how the act of holding hand is ‘some kind of complex simplicity’ and the act signifies ‘so much by doing so little.’ And we can’t agree more!

Check out Deepika’s post here:

Recently, Ranveer Singh’s grew a year older, and the actress had shared a throwback picture of Singh, who looked like an adorable baby. She was all praise for her hubby as she called him ‘Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent’ and the list goes on. The post gets cuter as she called him ‘my child, my infant, my pineapple’.

Here’s the delightful birthday post: