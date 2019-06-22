Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 4.22 pm June 22 2019, 4.22 pm

Being an established Bollywood star comes with its own set of disadvantages, one of which is throwing tantrums, even during the most unrequired circumstances. However, if we talk about an exception for the same, it has to be our very own Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor is among one of the most established actors of Bollywood but that, in no way, has affected her down to earth personality. While there have been several incidents that served as a testimony for Deepika’s humble nature, her latest action has only added to fans’ respect for the actor.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, we spotted the leggy lass, along with her father Prakash Padukone, as they headed towards the airport entrance. However, the actor, while on her way, got interrupted by a security guard, who could be heard saying, “ID, ID”. It took some seconds for Deepika to realise that the guard is asking for her ID and, within a fraction of second, the actor turned and graciously asked, “Chahiye?” Following which, she took it out and showed to the security man. Well, we absolutely loved how the actor handled such situation with utmost politeness!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s video here:

View this post on Instagram Thy shall always obey rules 👍 #deepikapadukone A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 21, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

Like us, a lot of netizens, too, were left impressed by the Cocktail actor’s action. A comment under the video read, “I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect.” Another user wrote, “She is really down to earth....that’s why people love her....she is amazing...love ya.” One of the fans appreciated both Deepika and the security guard for fulfilling their respective duties, “Classy by both. The security did his job. And Deepika acted very naturally. She was unsure whether the guard wanted to see her ID. But when he did ask for it and she willingly and gracefully produced it. Really classy girl.”