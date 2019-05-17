Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, the actor offers help

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 1.25 pm May 17 2019, 1.25 pm

Are you even sisters if you don’t pull each other’s legs or engage in cute banters on social media? Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone are one such sister duo. Whether it is DP sharing hilarious memes on her golfer sister or Anisha changing her name to ‘Ladkiwale’ on social media during Deepika’s wedding, the two have never failed to make us go aww! Now, they are at it yet again. It turns out that Anisha is just like us! We’re saying this after going through their adorable Twitter post.

While the rest of the world is going nuts over Deepika’s Cannes 2019 looks, her sister is dealing with her own problems. Anisha finds it difficult to pronounce the word ‘Cannes’ and that’s, of course, the same with a lot of us. Taking to the micro-blogging site on Thursday, Anisha shared that it was that time of the year when she has to ‘Google how to pronounce Cannes’. But why worry when you have DP as your sister! The actor turned up to her little sister's aid!

Check out their adorable Twitter banter here:

A couple of days back, DP shared an endearing picture, which saw her sandwiched between Anisha and husband Ranveer Singh. The picture took over the internet and how! In it, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s cheeks while DP hugs her sister tight. Through her caption, the Padmaavat star stated how she is ‘smashed in the middle’ of the two.

Here it is:

Meanwhile, Deepika slew the red carpet at the Cannes 2019 on Thursday. The festival kicked off on May 14 and saw Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra sashaying the red carpet too, on the same day. TV actor Hina Khan was also a part of the event.