Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone is now '#DeepVeerwale'

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been treating us with unseen pictures from their wedding and we are speechless. The pictures, which are currently ruling the internet, have given us some major wedding goals. But no one else seems to be more excited than Ranveer’s saali Anisha Padukone. The young Padukone’s Instagram account reflects the same. You guessed it right, Anisha has once again updated her Instagram bio.

The super-excited sister has updated her Instagram bio to #DeepVeerwale from #Ladkiwale.

On Tuesday, the couple headed off to Deepika’s Bengaluru residence and the much-in-love two were snapped at the airport twinning in white. The pair will host a reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday in the presence of their family and friends. They will also host a star-studded reception in Mumbai on November 28.

The duo got married in the exotic Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15. Their wedding ceremonies took place according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

Their exquisite wedding outfits belong to the ace designer Sabyasachi’s collections. The designer, on Wednesday, revealed an important fact regarding the same. He shared that Deepika’s Konkani saree was indeed a gift to her by mother Ujjala Padukone.