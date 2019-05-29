Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need of the hour!

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 12.06 am May 29 2019, 12.06 am

The Supreme Court of India's iconic 2018 judgment to decriminalise homosexuality made many rainbow heads feel free. Ever since this huge verdict, there has been a lot of conversation stirring around the same. The much-awaited decision led to the shouting of hip-hip-hurray from all gay rights activists. Not just this, many Bollywood directors have already banked upon the LGBTQ+ subject. With squashing section 377, many unheard stories across India have been coming into the light which was earlier neglected. Now, Deepika Padukone has opened up on the same topic and have spilt beans regarding legalising same-sex marriages.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, during an interaction, Deepika expressed how she feels strange that there is even a need to ask this question. She said, “It feels strange to me that we even have to ask that question and the fact that we need to address it. We should not even allow ourselves to even be in this place where somebody else dictates how and with whom you want to spend the rest of your lives.”

After legalising homosexuality in India, it was Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which was the first queer movie revolving around the story of a lesbian pair. Another upcoming film which will deal with the subject of homosexuality is of Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

On the work front, Deepika will play the role of an acid survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next Chhapaak which also co-star Vikrant Massey.