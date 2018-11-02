Deepika Ranveer Wedding: Sabyasachi throws in a huge hint that he's the chosen designer!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveeer Singh are all set to be pronounced as husband and wife on November 14 and 15, 2018. Well, looks like the ceremonies have kick-started with a traditional Nandi Puja taking place at the actress’ Bengaluru abode.

Deepika’s go-to-stylist Shaleena Nathani shared photos of the leggy lass from the puja. Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee too shared pics of Dippy on Insta as she was wearing a piece from his collection. Well, does this mean that the designer will be curating her wedding couture? We have enough reasons to believe so. Deepika has been his favourite muse and just a few days back, he had shared another picture of Dippy wish her good luck for her wedding. We definitely can connect the dots.

Clad in a marigold coloured anarkali by Sabyasachi along with kundan danglers, Dippy looked pretty and how. Not to miss that glow on the bride-to-be’s face.

Elaborating a little bit on the puja, the ritual (Nandi puja) is performed at the bride and groom’s home few days before the big day. Holy water is filled inside a kalash (copper pot) on which a coconut is placed wishing for a happy phase ahead. Ahead of the puja, the first wedding invite is offered to God to seek his blessings.

On Thursday, Deepika was papped at the airport and rumours had it that the lady is going on an early moon with Ranveer, but everything turned out to be false as she was visiting her home in Bangalore for this puja. For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika will apparently have a destination wedding and will exchange varmalas on November 14 and 15. Although they have not revealed their wedding destination, speculations have it that they have booked the breathtaking Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding!