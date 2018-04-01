Deepika subtly takes a dig at Salman Khan for being politically incorrect on depression

Time and again, Deepika Padukone has been vocal about her battle with depression and mental health. The 32-year-old actress has always stressed on the need to break the myths spinning around this subject. One such myth is "depression is sometimes perceived as luxury." The actress recently spoke on this at an event in New Delhi.

The last time we heard the words 'depression' and 'luxury' together in the same sentence was from leading Bollywood star Salman Khan. In February, the 52-year-old actor had said, "I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me." Needless to say, the statement too 'worked against' him!

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying, "I want to clarify that it can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background. Depression is sometimes perceived as a luxury. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth." Deepika's statement went viral on social media in no time with people lauding her comeback!

Known for making inopportune comments, Salman Khan has received flack several times for dishing out ‘politically incorrect’ statements during multiple occasions. The actor was slammed earlier for his comment, “felt like a raped woman,” during Sultan’s promotions. The actor wanted to highlight his hard work and dedication behind the film and ended up using an extremely inappropriate analogy.

Last year, Salman sparked a fresh debate during Tubelight promotions after he expressed his views on the war between two nations saying that the warmongers should be sent on the front. “Those people who order war, they should be given guns and made to fight. Within a day all conflicts will get over as their legs will start shaking,” he said.

Recently Salman invited legal trouble after he drew parallels between his inabilities to do a dance step to one of the backward castes in India. "I look like a Bhangi doing this step," he had said.

Salman, who had to appear in court several times in the matter of the killing of a blackbuck while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain, gave irony a painful death last year when he spoke about the gentleness of wild animals at an event. “I agree with Kamal (politician Kamal Morarka), wild animals are very gentle. More than human beings. I totally agree with that,” he had said.

Well, it wasn’t the only time that life came to a full circle for Salman Khan. The actor spoke about road safety during the Being Human cycle launch, while in 2002 he was involved in an accident that led to the death of pavement sleepers in Mumbai. “In fact, there used to be races at (Bandra) Reclamation, I lost a friend there. I am against that. Race karna hai toh race track pe jaa ke karo. Don’t use main roads and put yourself in danger, and one innocent person who is travelling with you,” he had said.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3 and also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in his kitty.