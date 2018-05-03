Deepika surprises her fans with this throwback image with Ranbir

Rumours of Deepika-Ranveer planning a destination wedding are getting louder. The recent reports of the couple scouting for an international location to tie the knot are further fuelling those rumours. While the pair continues to be one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Deepika surprises fans with a picture of her and former-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

jab naina met bunny...❤️ @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 2, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT

The ex-couple recently hit the headlines after walking the ramp together in a fashion show. Padukone posted a picture on Instagram with Kapoor on Thursday, where the two look ravishing while posing in celebrated designer Manish Malhotra’s creations. While the picture is from the charity event, the caption is a reference to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in which Deepika played Naina and Ranbir played Bunny.

This could well be just a professional commitment, but the development may open the door for the two of them to work again, even after Deepika gets married to Ranveer. Ranbir-Deepika fans have flooded the post with comments containing excitement to see the two back after long. While a few can’t stay calm over their reunion, others are wondering what Ranveer has to say about this image.

On the work front, actress is riding high on success of Padmavat. She recently even made it to TIME magazine’s 2018 list of the world’s ‘100 Most Influential People’. The only Bollywood actress to feature on the list this year, the actress is showered with admiration and appreciation from across the globe. Ranbir on the other hand is busy with the promotions for Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic and shooting for Brahmastra.