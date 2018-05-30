Deepika to do something like Lungi Dance in xXx 4, and we are super excited!

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actress had received a lot of praises for her performance in the film, and the movie did reasonably good at the box office globally. Earlier this year director of the movie, D.J.Caruso had confirmed that the actress will also be seen in the next instalment of the franchise xXx 4.

And now, here’s one more update about the film that will make all the Deepika Padukone fans super excited. So, the director has posted on Twitter that he planning to have a song in xXx 4 led by Deepika which will be on the lines of Lungi Dance.

I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new? — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) May 30, 2018

Now doesn’t that sound interesting?

Well, the song won’t be a part of the film, but it will be in the end credit, and that too has been confirmed by the director himself.

Yes — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) May 30, 2018

We are sure it will be interesting to watch Deepika dancing on a Hindi song in a Hollywood film. Not just Deepika, but we are also very excited to see Vin Diesel dancing on a Hindi song.

Last year, Vin Diesel was in India for the premiere of the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.