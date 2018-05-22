Deepika’s dig at her younger sister proves that elder siblings are PURE EVIL at times

Elder siblings bully and that is a fact even Nostradamus would have put a stamp on, if asked. They adore their younger siblings as much as they take their ire out on them. And of course they never leave a chance to take their younger one’s case, even if it’s on a public platform. Our B-townies are no different when it comes to setting sibling goals. The latest one who is making us laugh out loud, is Deepika Padukone.

Deepika shares an eccentrically charged relationship with her younger sister Anisha, which is the same as all siblings, celeb or not. The two even appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show ‘Vogue BFFs’ and had us rolling on the floor with their revelations about each other.

This time Deepika took it upon herself to be the evil elder sibling, and took to Instagram to share a meme which was sent to her by her sister. Quite a personal thing between siblings, but Dippy played the evil elder sister card and showed it to her fans and public alike, how she is the 'poor' one here being tortured by her younger sister.

Well played, Deepika. We are LOLing so hard here.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the titular role in ‘Padmaavat’ which released this year after much opposition from Rajput organisations, predominantly Karni Sena. She will also be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’.