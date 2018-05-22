home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Deepika’s new photoshoot has more fashion juice than any of her recent disasters

First published: May 22, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Updated: May 22, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Deepika Padukone, the dimpled beauty sashayed her way into our hearts as the demure Shanti and dazzling Sandy in ‘Om Shanti Om’. Our eyes popped out with every red carpet appearance she made and we skip a heartbeat every time she smiled. She had arrived. One picture of hers and the fashion police would go WOW.

And one such example is her latest photo shoot where she is simply mesmerising.

not a sprain in my neck...I swear!🤪 @tingslondon

lady in....eerrrr.....Black! @tingslondon

love is the only gold-Lord Tennyson ✨ @tingslondon

👗: @justinplz 📸: Alan Gelati 💇🏻‍♀️: Earl Simms 💄: Gina Kane @tingslondon

However, we wonder where Deepika’s sense of fashion goes most of the times. Let us explain. One look at her recent red carpet appearances, over the past year, to be precise, and you would know what we are talking about.

Here goes.

This rather questionable ‘dinosaur’ moment at Cannes

because every picture has a story to tell(Part 2)...😝

This uncomfortable satiny stint

close your eyes and feel the summer breeze...💫 #Cannes2018 @albertaferretti @charlotteolympia @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin #lorealparisindia

We have also noted how Deepika is becoming increasingly fond of plunging necklines, which are becoming way too boring.

 

strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018

#Cannes2018

The fashion choices where she failed to hit the mark. Biggest examples are her two consecutive Met Gala looks.

Deepika Padukone with Tommy Hilfiger on the carpet of Met Gala 2017. 👫 #deepikapadukone #DeepikaAtMetGala #metgala

Monday,7th May,2018 #MET2018 @prabalgurung @harryjoshhair @sandhyashekar @shaleenanathani

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

And even the fabrics that are making us cringe and question her stylist at the same time.

🌟

Slicked-back is not that sleek

Somehow, her stylist and designer is way too fond of slicked-back hair and plunging necklines, a combination of which makes us bang our heads, for we have seen Deepika being effervescently gorgeous in the simplest of outfits. Her red carpet look from the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 is a living proof of the fact.

Our point here is, we know Deepika can look stunning without any extra effort. This photoshoot is proof of the fact. Then why are her red carpet looks so ghastly? Deepika babe, you really need a new stylist.

