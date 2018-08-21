Dekhte Dekhte from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s bitter-sweet romance is endearing

The makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu have dropped the second song titled Dekhte Dekhte. Sung in the soulful voice of Atif Aslam, the song is a remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Bewafa Ho Gaye Dekhte Dekhte. We are not sure how his diehard fans will take to this recreated version, but we think Atif Aslam has done a fairly good job of it.

The video shares a phase in the heartbroken Shraddha Kapoor’s life when she’s trying to drift away from Shahid Kapoor, possibly due to the demise of Divyendu Sharma’s character. But, a reluctant Shahid continues to chase his ladylove and flashback scenes of their happy dates are interspersed through the video. As much as we liked the bitter-sweet chemistry between the lead pair, we can’t help but marvel at the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand which also play a vital role in the track.

The lyrics are rewritten by Manoj Muntashir and music is re-composed by Rochak Kohli. Well, it’s the time and age of remakes, but this could qualify to make it in the list of good recreated versions. Speaking of the movie’s theme, Batti Gul Meter Chalu as the title suggests deals with the issue of electricity shortage in the country. The movie also stars Yami Gautam in the role of a lawyer and is slated to release on September 21, 2018.