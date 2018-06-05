Delhi High Court clears the hurdle for the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

The Delhi High Court has given its verdict in the ongoing tussle in the Shahid Kapoor- Shraddha Kappoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The shooting of the film was in trouble as producers fought over allegations of fraud and default in payments/investments.

The judge ordered that T-Series will be allowed to complete the production of the film without any obstruction from the defendants, KriArj Entertainment Pvt Ltd, one of the producers of the film and its investors.

The court order comes in a suit initiated by T-Series seeking permanent injunction against KriArj and other defendants including Easy Trip Planners Private Limited, which had an agreement with KriArj over investment.

The court was informed that on July 28, 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding was entered into between T-Series and KriArj Entertainment for co-producing the film ‘Roshini’, whose name later changed to Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

T-Series informed that as per the agreement, both sides had to invest Rs 12.5 crore each and neither of the parties could alienate its share without the written consent of the other.

On August 10, 2017, a contract was entered into between them for co-producing the film on equal sharing, equal funding and equal ownership basis.

On April 19, 2018, KriArj allegedly wrote to T- Series withdrawing itself from the film citing financial constraints due to which it was not in a position to contribute its part for the shooting of the film.

Since KriArj had taken money from Easy Trip Planners Ltd (defendant 2) and other defendants in relation to various films, including the one in this case, defendants were interfering in the completion of the film.

But looks like it’s a thing of past and for now the film’s shooting will be resumed and as per the court’s order, the film’s shooting cannot be stalled further.

Watch the space for more updates on the case.​