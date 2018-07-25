Demi Lovato finds solace in drugs! Is Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s affair the real reason?

The world went gaga when our desi babe Priyanka Chopra fell for a videshi munda Nick Jonas and instantly their love saga became the talk of the town. From making a stylish splash at the airport to even meeting each other’s families, Nickyanka (that’s what fans are calling the) have not yet made any official statement about their affair, but their loved-up pictures are legit proof.

Even as Priyanka and Nick’s relationship is quickly being cemented, PeeCee isn’t the babe casanova Nick has dated in the past. Among the many chicks he has been with, rumours were rife of a discreet relationship with songstress Demi Lovato. While Demi and Nick never admitted to their relationship, many statements and social media posts were made to confirm things were pretty good between the two. The two always made it evident that they supported each other.

Simply the best. @ddlovato released her new album #TellMeYouLoveMe today. So happy for her. It is such a special body of work. pic.twitter.com/ALJSWV6nZ4 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 29, 2017

While their alleged relationship is a thing of the past, a probably miffed Demi unfollowed Nick on social media (Instagram) a month ago after his much-publicised affair with PeeCee.

On Wednesday, the Stone Cold singer was hospitalized in Los Angeles following an alleged drug overdose. As per a report published in TMZ, Lovato was found unconscious in her apartment in Hollywood Hills and was treated at the scene with Naloxone, an anti-overdose medicine. Post which, she was taken to the hospital.

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Love and prayers from family, friends and fans across the globe poured in for Demi Lovato. But the messages that caught everyone’s attention was that of couple Nick and Priyanka.

While the real reason for Demi dabbling with drugs is unknown. But the possibility that Demi is far from pleased with Nick’s new love life cannot be ruled out.