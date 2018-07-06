Desi over destination! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding to take place in India itself?

If rumours are to be believed, then Deepika Padukone turns Mrs Ranveer Singh this November. The couple that has been dating for quite a few years now is ready to take the relationship to the next level. Just like they never acknowledged their affair publicly, both Deepika and Ranveer are tight-lipped about their rumoured wedding too.

Meanwhile, grapevines suggested they were planning to take off to Italy for a lavish destination wedding. But as per reports of a leading daily, that's not happening.

“Ranveer and Deepika are too Hindustani to go for anything but a desi wedding," a source told the daily.

“Both families have started wedding shopping in earnest. And neither of the actors are signing any new films. They want to keep November and December free for the wedding and the honeymoon. Ranveer will finish work on his two pending films — Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, and then he will take a break for the wedding. He’ll start Kabir Khan’s ‘83 early next year. As for Deepika, she is not committing herself to any new assignments until next year so that she can devote all her time to wedding preparations,” the source added.

We heard Deepika's parents also visited Mumbai to finalise dates, in between. November 19-21 might be the three key days and the marriage could take place on the 20th.

DeepVeer will soon be a reality then... is it?