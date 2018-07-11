Desi SHE and casual HE! That's how Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter slay it at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are waiting with bated breaths for the release of their movie, Dhadak, which is just a few days away. And so are we! The star kids make their highly anticipated Bollywood debut in this Shashank Khaitan directorial which is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster, Sairat starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

After enjoying the Mumbai rains yesterday during the promotional activities for their movie, Janhvi and Ishaan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday by the paparazzi.

Jaanvi looked cute and desi from head to toe wearing a yellow chikankari kurta which she paired with white palazzos and white jhutis. Her hair was tied in a middle-parted plait. While on the other hand, Ishaan kept it casual in a black and white striped tee which he paired with light blue jeans, grey and white sneakers (just look at those) and red Lennon's.

Must say while the on-screen pair has impressed us all with their acting skills in the trailer of the film. They are equal parts ruling the fashion charts too.

Are you excited to see both the star kids together creating magic on the celluloid? Let us know in comments below.