Dhaai Kilo Bakwaas from Karwaan is a trippy song for the trip-lovers!

Here comes another track from Karwaan called Dhaai Kilo Bakwaas. The video which has been shot in the beautiful locations of Kochi shows Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar’s adventures from their twisted road journey. The song is written and composed by Slow Cheeta aka Chaitanya Sharma who has also rapped for it. Chaitanya says, “Akarsh approached me for a fun rap song called ‘Dhai Kilo Bakwaas,’ it’s a play on the phrase ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ and talks about people who chicken out of fights.”

The song has been shot at a timber mill in Kochi and has a bit of Malayalam, a Hindi chorus and bits of rap in English and Hindi too. Speaking of the movie Karwaan, it is based on the lives of three oddballs who coincidentally cross paths and embark on a bizarre journey which helps them regain normalcy into their lives.

Akarsh Khurana, the director spoke about how the casting of his characters developed. “We thought we were taking a chance and that Irrfan may not even give time for narration. We met him in Delhi when he was shooting for Hindi Medium. It was a big deal to narrate to Irrfan and when he said 'yes', it was a bigger deal. My associate producer recommended Dulquer to me,” Khurana said. “I had only seen Charlie (Salmaan’s 2015 Malayalam film) at that point of time but the character in Karwaan was very different. But when I saw some more of his work I realised that he has a lot of range. So I went and met him in Chennai to narrate the film to him. Dulquer is also very updated about what is going on in the world. He liked the script and came on board.”

The movie is slated to release on August 3, 2018.