Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 11.28 am August 09 2019, 11.28 am

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently praised for her brilliant performance in Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to appear in her next film, Dhaakad. The makers dropped the first look trailer of the film on Friday morning, and we must say, we have never seen Kangana in a more fierce avatar! The first poster of Dhaakad was revealed in July when we saw Kangana holding guns in both her hands. In the teaser, however, we see Kangana fiercely shooting them, at a puddle.

In the video posted by the official YouTube page of the film, we see Kangana in a desi Lara Croft Tomb Raider avatar, walking in a dark room dressed in all black. The camera pans from her black boots, where she is seen stomping on puddles and then those muddy puddles look like they're laced with blood. We then see Kangana shooting blanks at the puddle and the bullets in a close-up. Then we see a close-up to Kangana's face, which is dirty and grimy. She is also bleeding from her head, which she then goes on to lick it. The film is definitely not just an action thriller but looks very layered to us. The director of the film Rajneesh 'Razy' Ghai, has been an ad filmmaker and his showreel depicts that he likes using mystery and dark elements in his film. The lighting techniques in the teaser is also unique and reminds you of a 45 seconder ad film.

When the poster first came out, Ranaut released a statement where she talked about why the film is so different. She said, "After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema."