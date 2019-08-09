Suman Rai August 09 2019, 7.43 pm August 09 2019, 7.43 pm

The fierce Kangana Ranaut released her upcoming film, Dhaakad’s teaser this very morning and is already raging. Ms Controversy is recently roaring high with her success of the film Judgementall Hai Kya which also saw Rajkumar Roa in a lead. In an industry where female leads are merely looked upon as a support for the male actors, Kangana threw away the book of Dos and Don’ts and made her own path. She has been highly praised for the versatile roles she opts for movies and since the time of Dhaakad’s poster release, netizens are all pumped up to see her in a badass role. After the teaser, the Queen actress posted a soothing picture of her chilling near the mountains.

The National Award winner is supposedly traveling to Mumbai via road. There is also a story on Instagram where the camera pans and reveals the beautiful scenery and ends with Kangana enjoying nature. She effortlessly pulls off the easy-breezy chic look. She is seen wearing navy blue kurta and lower, beige overcoat and black footwear. Our Manikarnika is surely having the time of her life.

