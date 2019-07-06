Divya Ramnani July 06 2019, 12.11 pm July 06 2019, 12.11 pm

Guess who is coming back to own her fans with a yet another stellar performance? Yes, it’s the super eccentric and bold, Kangana Ranaut. Her forthcoming film – Judgementall Hai Kya – is yet to release but the actor has bagged one more exciting project. Titled Dhaakad, the film is touted to be a high octane action thriller and its poster will take your excitement level a notch higher. In the first look of Dhaakad, which has been recently disclosed, we could spot the Queen actor in a completely intriguing avatar. A bruised up Kangana was seen holding guns and rifles with a fiery background.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s first look from Dhaakad here:

Kangana Ranaut, in her official statement, expressed her elation on coming on board for this biggest action entertainer. She said, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that the audience across the globe is loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can’t wait to start work on it.”

Dhaakad is going to be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, who was all praises for Kangana Ranaut. He was quoted as saying, “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I'm looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we're excited to make a memorable film." He further stated, "This film will be beautifully crafted and a sincere piece of action cinema, with a number of thrilling action sequences, and a female hero who’s as elegant as she is deadly."